Google

Google is adding new features to its smart keyboard for iOS, which now enables YouTube, map and drawing integration, the company announced on its blog.

Users can tap the G button, and pull in information from Maps and YouTube, making it "easier than ever to share location and video content in any messaging app" according to associate product manager Alan Ni.

In addition, tapping on the emoji icon now enables access to the new Ink drawing feature by tapping on the pen icon.

The newest update also adds support for three new languages: Farsi, Arabic and Hebrew.

The new features are available in the latest version of Gboard for iOS available today.