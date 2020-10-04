Gay men hijack Proud Boys hashtag with messages of love, LGBTQI pride

The words Proud Boys took on a whole new meaning this weekend as gay men flooded Twitter and Reddit with messages of love and acceptance using the hashtag #ProudBoys. The celebration of LGBTQI pride was a clear attempt to drown out voices of the far-right group of the same name, which made headlines after getting a mention from President Donald Trump during Tuesday's first presidential debate.

"Let's replace the hashtag with images of love, positivity, and true PRIDE," wrote Carlos G. Smith, an openly gay member of Florida's House of Representatives.

.@JerickFL and I are joining thousands of gay men on social media to reclaim #ProudBoys from white supremacists and bigoted neo-nazis. Let’s replace the hashtag with images of love, positivity, and true PRIDE! Your two favorite #ProudBoys are here standing by, ready to VOTE! 🏳️‍🌈🗳 pic.twitter.com/8k8iUlfFFx — Rep. Carlos G Smith (@CarlosGSmith) October 4, 2020

Many tweets attached to the hashtag showed photos of couples who had been together years or decades -- at their weddings, posing with their children or just looking happily in love.

"My husband and I with our newborn daughter. Now she's in kindergarten. We're truly #proudboys," Joseph Bissell-Maynard tweeted.

My husband and I with our newborn daughter. Now she’s in Kindergarten. We’re truly #proudboys pic.twitter.com/Xwiy8Tg9OY — Joseph Bissell-Maynard (@jbissell2) October 4, 2020

"Twenty years together. Proud to be gay! Not proud of hate," wrote Joel Flint.

Twenty years together. #ProudBoys Proud to be Gay! Not Proud of Hate. pic.twitter.com/3Gy5Hd8B1e — Joel Flint (@FlintJoel) October 4, 2020

The hashtag appears to have originated with Star Trek star George Takei, who wondered aloud Thursday what would happen if gay men tagged themselves as #ProudBoys on social media.

"What if gay guys took pictures of themselves making out with each other or doing very gay things, then tagged themselves with #ProudBoys? I bet it would mess them up real bad," Takei tweeted.

I wonder if the BTS and TikTok kids can help LGBTs with this. What if gay guys took pictures of themselves making out with each other or doing very gay things, then tagged themselves with #ProudBoys. I bet it would mess them up real bad. #ReclaimingMyShine — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 1, 2020

The Proud Boys referenced in the debate are "self-described 'western chauvinists' who adamantly deny any connection to the racist 'alt-right,' insisting they are simply a fraternal group spreading an 'anti-political correctness' and 'anti-white guilt' agenda, according to civil rights organization Southern Poverty Law Center, or SLPC. The SLPC maintains, however, that the group affiliates with known extremists and is known for anti-Muslim and misogynistic rhetoric.

In an exchange between Trump and debate moderator Chris Wallace, Trump told the Proud Boys to "stand back and stand by." Following the debate, members of the group celebrated Trump's reaction, using "stand back" and "stand by" in their logo and posting videos from the debate with the caption "God. Family. Brotherhood."

At least one of the many tweets from gay men using the #ProudBoys hashtag referenced that phrase. "We will never stand back and stand by! Together for 25 years with two amazing children," Dan Ort-Patrick wrote.

#ProudBoys we will never stand back and standby! Together for 25 years with 2 amazing children. pic.twitter.com/cl9QOqcBj2 — Dan Ort-Patrick (@ok2bout) October 5, 2020

Takei appeared happy with the enthusiastic response to his idea.

"Brad and I are #ProudBoys, legally married for 12 years now," he tweeted along with a photo of him and his partner. "And we're proud of all of the gay folks who have stepped up to reclaim our pride in this campaign. Our community and allies answered hate with love, and what could be better than that."

Brad and I are #ProudBoys, legally married for 12 years now. And we’re proud of all of the gay folks who have stepped up to reclaim our pride in this campaign. Our community and allies answered hate with love, and what could be better than that. pic.twitter.com/GRtSH1ijQ8 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 4, 2020

The status of the second presidential debate, scheduled for Oct. 15, remains unclear given the president's COVID-19 diagnosis.