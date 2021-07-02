Gas leak from underwater pipeline causes fire in Gulf of Mexico, report says

Manuel Lopez San Martin/Twitter

A gas leak form an underwater pipeline in the Gulf of Mexico led to a raging fire on the ocean's surface Friday, Reuters reported. The fire, which burned west of Mexico's Yucatan peninsula, was extinguished hours later, state oil company Pemex told the publication. Pemex didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.

Twitter user Manuel Lopez San Martin shared videos of the fire, including a shot of boats working to put out the flames.

🚨 Incendio registrado en aguas del Golfo de México



A 400 metros de la plataforma Ku-Charly (dentro del Activo Integral de Producción Ku Maloob Zaap)



Una válvula de una línea submarina habría reventado y provocado el incendio



Esta fuera de control hace 8 horas pic.twitter.com/KceOTDU1kX — Manuel Lopez San Martin (@MLopezSanMartin) July 2, 2021

🚨 Sobre el incendio registrado en aguas del Golfo de México, en la Sonda de Campeche, a unos metros de la plataforma Ku-Charly (dentro del Activo Integral de Producción Ku Maloob Zaap)



Tres barcos han apoyado para sofocar las llamas pic.twitter.com/thIOl8PLQo — Manuel Lopez San Martin (@MLopezSanMartin) July 2, 2021

The fire started in an underwater pipeline connecting to a platform at Pemex's Ku Maloob Zaap oil development, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. Workers controlled the fire using nitrogen, one source said. There were reportedly no injuries.

An incident report shared with Reuters reportedly said, "The turbomachinery of Ku Maloob Zaap's active production facilities were affected by an electrical storm and heavy rains." Pemex told Reuters it would investigate what led to the incident.