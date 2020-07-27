Garmin apps, websites start to return after reported ransomware attack

Mark Licea/CNET

Garmin, known for its smartwatches and wearables, experienced a widespread outage on Thursday that affected services on its website and mobile apps. The outage also extended to the company's call center preventing Garmin from receiving calls, emails or online chats.

"We are currently experiencing an outage that affects Garmin Connect, and as a result, the Garmin Connect website and mobile app are down at this time," the company tweeted. "This outage also affects our call centers, and we are currently unable to receive any calls, emails or online chats."

Some of Garmin's services were back online on Monday following the four day outage. Other services are showing "limited" access on the company's status page, including Garmin Connect.

"Although Garmin Connect is not accessible during the outage, activity and health and wellness data collected from Garmin devices during the outage is stored on the device and will appear in Garmin Connect once the user syncs their device", the company said in a frequently asked question section. "Garmin has no indication that this outage has affected your data, including activity, payment or other personal information."

The outage is reportedly a result of a ransomware attack that encrypted the company's internal network and production systems. Garmin had shut down its services to address the aftermath of the attack, according to a ZDNet report on Thursday. Garmin said that it's working to resolve the issue, but didn't mention the reason for the outage.

Garmin didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.