Garmin apps, website start to return after cyberattack

Garmin, known for its smartwatches and wearables, on Monday confirmed it was victim to a cyberattack that encrypted the company's systems causing its apps, website, customer support and communications to go offline last week.

Some of Garmin's services were back online on Monday following a four day outage. Other services are showing "limited" access on the company's status page, including Garmin Connect.

"Although Garmin Connect is not accessible during the outage, activity and health and wellness data collected from Garmin devices during the outage is stored on the device and will appear in Garmin Connect once the user syncs their device," the company said in a frequently asked question section.

The wearable company said Monday to expect some delays as everything syncs back up.

Garmin said it has "no indication that any customer data, including payment information from Garmin Pay, was accessed, lost or stolen" and expects its services to return to normal over the next few days.

The outage was reportedly a result of a ransomware attack that encrypted the company's internal network and production systems. Garmin had shut down its services to address the aftermath of the attack, according to a ZDNet report on Thursday.