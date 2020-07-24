Garmin app, website go offline after reported ransomware attack

Mark Licea/CNET

Garmin, known for its smartwatches and wearables, experienced a widespread outage on Thursday that affected services on its website and mobile apps. The outage also extended to the company's call center preventing Garmin from receiving calls, emails or online chats.

"We are currently experiencing an outage that affects Garmin Connect, and as a result, the Garmin Connect website and mobile app are down at this time," the company tweeted. "This outage also affects our call centers, and we are currently unable to receive any calls, emails or online chats."

The outage is reportedly a result of a ransomware attack that encrypted the company's internal network and production systems. Garmin had shut down it's services to address the aftermath of the attack, according to a ZDNet report on Thursday. Garmin said that it's working to resolve the issue, but the company didn't mention the reason for the outage.

Garmin didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.