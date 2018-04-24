Garlic bread sent to edge of space comes back less appetizing

Garlic bread fresh out of the oven is a delightful treat. Garlic bread fresh from the edge of outer space, not so much.

YouTube user Tom Scott went from having a random conversation in a pub to sending a chunk of garlic bread nearly 22 miles (35 kilometers) up to the "edge of space." But the experiment didn't end there. The team recovered the bread and ate it.

Scott recruited Random Engineering, a company specializing in high-altitude balloons, to get the bread up to the edge of space. The bread, made with a cheese and parsley garlic butter, came from YouTube cooking star Barry Lewis of the My Virgin Kitchen channel.

The bread was tied down onto a piece of Styrofoam, but was left exposed to the atmosphere during its journey. It hit temperatures well below freezing along the way. A parachute brought it safely back to the ground.

The team kept half of the baguette on Earth for a comparison taste test. While it was a lot of fun to watch the bread on its travels, what we really want to know is how it tasted afterward. The verdict? Cold and chewy.

What we've learned from this is you're better off just baking your garlic bread at home and skipping the whole stratosphere trip. Leave the space-bread to the professionals on the ISS.