Gap Factory deals: Get up to 70% off gifts, 50% off outerwear and more

Check out classic staples to restock your closet and keep you stylish during this holiday season.

gap-fall-sale
Gap Factory
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

There are a lot of clothing deals out there as we inch even closer to Christmas -- and I live by the mantra of "out with the old and in with the new," especially with staples like classic tees, jeans and accessories. You can never have too many pieces of clothing, and considering how worn-out everything can get, it's always a good time to get more. 

Right now, Gap Factory has three deals you should look at if you want deep discounts. First, there's a deal for up to 70% off gifts that ends Dec. 15, but you have access to a lot of staple items like Sherpa coats, jeans and hoodies. The other deal is for 50% off outerwear, with denim, hoodies, puffer vests and more for women, men and children. And the last deal is clearance items for an extra 40% off using the offer code GFFLASH.

The sales for 70% off gifts and extra 40% off overlap in terms of what you can buy. The offer on outerwear, on the other hand, does not. You can certainly shop for every sale, but the offer code only works with the clearance sale for the extra 40% off. Either way, getting a deep discount to reenergize your wardrobe, or for a last-minute gift, is always worth your time. 