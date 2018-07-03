I don't know how it's possible but I've been watching and it's true: GameStop is still selling the incredibly hard-to-find miniature NES Classic for its normal $60 price right now -- shipping July 13.
And get this: GameStop has the SNES Classic in stock too, shipping today, for its normal $80 price.
No guarantees they'll still be there by the time you read this. Go go go.
Here's everything you need to know about these tiny retro consoles, including links to our reviews.
Discuss: GameStop is still selling the NES Classic for $60 right now
