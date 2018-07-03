CNET también está disponible en español.

GameStop is still selling the NES Classic for $60 right now

At least, it was when I published this post.

I don't know how it's possible but I've been watching and it's true: GameStop is still selling the incredibly hard-to-find miniature NES Classic for its normal $60 price right now -- shipping July 13. 

And get this: GameStop has the SNES Classic in stock too, shipping today, for its normal $80 price.

No guarantees they'll still be there by the time you read this. Go go go.

Here's everything you need to know about these tiny retro consoles, including links to our reviews.

