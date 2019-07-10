Bungie

Amazon Prime Day runs July 15 and 16, and rivals like Walmart, Target and eBay will hold their counter sales on the same days. GameStop, however, has gotten a jump on the online retail giant by already starting its big sale.

Gamestop's Game Days Summer Sale started Sunday and runs through July 20. The video game retailer has dropped the price on many games, accessories and consoles.

Here's a list some of the best deals from the sale.

Screenshot by CNET Bungie's space looter shooter is selling for just $3. While some gamers may have received this game for free from other services, this is as cheap as it gets when it comes to a new copy of Destiny 2. It's even cheaper than buying the used version of the game by a whole $2.

Screenshot by Jackson Ryan Fans waited for more than a dozen years to play Kingdom Hearts III. Now a few months since its release, the Square Enix and Disney mashup is on sale for $20.

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 is the followup of the 2016 megahit from Ubisoft. At E3 2019, the publisher announced new updates for the game in the coming year.

Assassin's Creed Odyssey, the latest entry in the franchise, lets players explore Ancient Greece and is one of the highest-rated entries in the Ubisoft series.

Nintendo Originally released on the Nintendo DS in 2007, Square Enix's The World Ends With You gives players the role of Neku Sakabara, who has seven days to save the world. The Nintendo Switch version of the game came out last year and is now half off during the sale.