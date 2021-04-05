GameStop files with SEC to sell 3.5 million shares

Getty Images

GameStop appears to be taking advantage of its inflated stock price as the video game retailer says it's going to sell millions of its shares. Some traders on Reddit, who helped pump up the value of the company's shares, are looking forward to buying.

GameStop filed with the SEC to offer up 3.5 million shares according to a press release Monday. The company didn't say yet exactly how many shares will be available and when they'll go on sale, but noted that the proceeds will not exceed $1 billion and would go to "its transformation as well as for general corporate purposes and further strengthening its balance sheet."

The video game retailer shared more news Monday saying it saw an 11% increase in sales from last year during the first nine weeks of its fiscal years. Shares of GameStop dropped sharply when the market opened Monday but has since rebounded to $182.65 in the afternoon, which is shy of a 5% decline for the day.