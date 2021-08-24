Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021: Start time, how to watch and what to expect

Gamescom

Ready to find out what you'll be playing for the remainder of 2021? Gamescom is about to kick off three full days of video game announcements, trailers, developer interviews and more.

Opening Night Live is the event you'll want to pay most attention to. It's the event where most of the big new game announcements will come.

Here's a little hype trailer for what we might expect...

Gamescom is normally hosted in Cologne, Germany, but switched to an all-digital format in 2020. That format is returning for 2021, after plans for a hybrid convention with in-person elements were canceled. The upshot: Gamescom 2021 is free, online and available without the hassle of international travel.

How to watch Opening Night Live

Gamescom's Opening Night Live, hosted by Geoff Keighley, begins on Aug. 25 at 11 a.m. PT. The two-hour showcase will be available on every major streaming platform and promises looks at more than 30 games. OpeningNightLive.com will take you to The Game Awards YouTube channel's stream of the event, but you should also be able to find it on Gamecoms' own social pages:

But you can watch it right here! We've embedded our sister site GameSpot's livestream below, which will be broadcasting the event live.

What to expect



Last year, Gamescom presented us with a bounty of trailers, including deeper looks at upcoming PS5 and Xbox Series X titles.

Guessing at the actual reveals themselves is a bit of a challenge, but the event's extensive list of partners gives us a lot to dream about. Microsoft has already said that its event will mostly focus on previously announced games -- making it more likely that we'll see extended gameplay for Forza Horizon 5 and Halo Infinite than see a glut of teasers for new games. For Microsoft-owned Bethesda, that limitation might not be too bad: Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6, two of the studio's most anticipated games, have both already been announced. EA Games is likely to bring in news of its latest sports titles and more details on Battlefield 2042. Nintendo isn't officially participating in Gamescom, but if Ubisoft shows off Mario + Rabbids: The Spark of Hope, the company's iconic mascot might be there.

Opening Night Live is where we're expecting the big reveals. Stay tuned for that.