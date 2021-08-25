Gamescom Opening Night Live 2021: Saints Row, Marvel Midnight Suns and more

Gamescom

Today Gamescom is about to kick off in a very big way. Opening Night Live is the event you'll want to pay most attention to. It's the event where the big reveals happen.

Gamescom kicks off Wednesday in Cologne, Germany with its all-digital format. Opening Night Live's two-hour show featured updates on major titles coming in the next few months including Halo Infinite, Far Cry 6 and Call of Duty: Vanguard. There were also two big reveals with the Saints Row reboot and Marvel's Midnight Suns.

What games were shown during the show?



Saints Row

The other open-world crime game is returning. Saints Row is a reboot of the series with a new set of characters and takes place in a new city, Santo Ileso. It's scheduled for release on Feb. 25, 2022.

Marvel Midnight Suns

Iron Man, Blade, Wolverine and other Marvel heroes will take on Lilith, the mother of demons in Marvel Midnight Suns. The game is different than most Marvel games as it's a tactical RPG with players living among the heroes. Marvel Midnight Suns comes out March 2022.

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Vanguard has already been announced, but at Gamescom, the single-player campaign was the star of the show. The new Call of Duty releases on Nov. 5

Halo Infinite

Halo's multiplayer is the game's bread-and-butter, and the first shots of it in action were shown during the show. Halo Infinite launches on Dec. 8.

The armor makes you battle ready. Your spirit is what makes the fight. ​



Pre-order the @Halo Infinite Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2: https://t.co/B3lDVGEmwL ​| #XboxGC #OpeningNightLive pic.twitter.com/GGmk0eJDHs — Xbox (@Xbox) August 25, 2021

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Halo and Xbox, a special Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and a Halo-themed Xbox Series X.

Cult of the Lamb

Taking a step away from the big-budget games, Devolver Digital showed its upcoming Cult of the Lamb. The game comes out sometime next year.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

The retro beat-em-up returns. This time players won't have to save April O' Neil as she's one of the playable fighters.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

Another game celebrating its 20th anniversary is Super Monkey Ball. Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania comes out Oct. 5 and during the show, it was revealed that Morgana from PS5 will be a new character available for the game.

Lego Star Wars: Skywalker Saga

The Lego Star Wars series is a series adored by many and the Skywalker Saga lets players run through the entire nine Star Wars movies. It releases in Spring 2022.

The Outlast Trials



A new entry in the Outlast series, The Outlast Trials takes place during the Cold War era with players being subjected to gruesome trials. Expect to get scared when this game comes out next year.

DokeV

DokeV is a monster-catching game where humans and monsters, known as Dokebi, exist side-by-side. No date has been set yet so keep an eye out for more details.

Far Cry 6

https://www.cnet.com/news/far-cry-6-trailer-showcases-giancarlo-esposito-as-a-menacing-villain/

The next Far Cry release Oct. 7, and the newest trailer for the game shows more about the antagonist, Anton Castillo -- played by actor Giancarlo Esposito. Castillo, the current dictator of Yara, didn't have an easy life before he took the power in the country.

New World

Amazon Games' first game New World comes out on Sept. 28. After more than a million people over the summer during its beta, there will be an open beta starting Sept. 9-12.

Age of Empires 4

Microsoft's history real-time strategy game adds more civilizations for players to battle each other with. It launches on Oct. 28.

Valheim: Hearth & Home

The Norse mythological open-world game Valheim made a big splash when it came out next year after selling more than seven million copies. The first content update, Hearth & Home, will add balancing changes and improve gameplay along with adding more to the game when it comes out on Sept. 16.

Sifu

The third-person martial arts action game Sifu has bone-crunching combat and comes out Feb. 22.

Death Stranding Director's Cut

Coming out Sept. 24 for the PS5, Death Stranding Director's Cut adds even more to the game. There are more options to help carry your loads including a Buddy Bot that carries you. Players can revisit old boss battles and see how they rank. There's also a new racetrack, more missions and additional music tracks.