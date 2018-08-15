Gamescom 2018 nominees include Marvel's Spider-Man, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Sony

The nominees for the 2018 Gamescom awards were announced Wednesday, as Europe's biggest games conference draws near.

The event kicks off next Tuesday (Aug. 21) and runs through Saturday (Aug. 25) in Cologne, Germany. The awards will be given out at noon on the opening day. The nominees were chosen by a jury consisting of international games journalists and well-known YouTubers.

Some of the big names among the nominees include Marvel's Spider-Man on PS4, which was nominated for best action game and best PS4 game, and the long-awaited Kingdom Hearts 3 on PS4 and Xbox One, a title that is up for best role-playing game. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was nominated for best Switch game.

Coincidentally, Metro Exodus, which is up against Spidey in the best action game category, just went up for digital preorder on Xbox One. The base game costs $59.99, while the game and an expansion pass go for $84.99.

The list of nominees, in full:

Best Action Game

Marvel's Spider-Man (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Metro Exodus (Deep Silver)

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (Activision Blizzard)

Best Add-on/DLC

Destiny 2: Forsaken (Activision Blizzard)

State of Decay 2 Daybreak (Microsoft)

Best Casual Game

Life is Strange 2 (Square Enix)

Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight (Koch Media)

Team Sonic Racing (Koch Media)

Best Family Game

Lego DC Super-Villains (Warner Bros. Entertainment)

Life is Strange 2 (Square Enix)

Super Mario Party (Nintendo)

Best Puzzle/Skill Game

Astro Bot Rescue Mission (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Microsoft)

Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight (Koch Media)

Best Racing Game

F1 2018 (Koch Media/Codemasters)

Forza Horizon 4 (Microsoft)

Team Sonic Racing (Koch Media)

Best Role Playing Game

Assassin's Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft)

Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition (Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Kingdom Hearts 3 (Square Enix)

Best Simulation Game

Anno 1800 (Ubisoft)

F1 2018 (Koch Media/Codemasters)

Farming Simulator 19 (astragon Entertainment)

Best Social/Online Game

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (Activision Blizzard)

Dying Light Bad Blood (Techland)

Rend (Frostkeep Studios)

Best Sports Game

F1 2018 (Koch Media/Codemasters)

FIFA 19 (Electronic Arts)

PES 2019 (Konami)

Best Strategy Game

Anno 1800 (Ubisoft)

Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition (Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Total War: Three Kingdoms (Koch Media)

Category group: Platform

Best Console Game Sony PlayStation 4

Marvel's Spider-Man (Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Assassin's Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft)

Project Mephisto (working title)

Best Console Game Microsoft Xbox One

Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Microsoft)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Square Enix)

Forza Horizon 4 (Microsoft)

Best Console Game Nintendo Switch

Lego DC Super-Villains (Warner Bros. Entertainment)

Starlink -- Battle for Atlas (Ubisoft)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo)

Best PC Game

Anno 1800 (Ubisoft)

Life is Strange 2 (Square Enix)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (Square Enix)

Best Mobile Game

Hyperdrome (Travian Games)

Shadowgun War Games (Madfinger Games)