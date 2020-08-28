Gamescom 2020: All the best trailers and demos

Insomniac

The holiday season will mark the beginning of a new generation of consoles, but there's still plenty in the 2020 pipeline for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Many of these games were shown off on day one of Gamescom, one of the biggest games conventions of the calendar year. We also got better glimpse at next-gen titles like Dragon Age 4 and Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart, which Insomniac confirmed would release within the PlayStation 5's "launch window." Day two brought demos for games like Assassins' Creed Valhalla and Lord of the Rings: Gollum via GamesRadar's Future of Games presentation.

The Germany-based event takes place from Aug. 27 - Aug. 30, which means we've still got a few days of reveals and demos to enjoy. Below are all the trailers and demos you need to see.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Lord of the Rings: Gollum

Marvel's Avengers

Sherlock Holmes Chapter One

Watch Dogs: Legion

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond VR

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time

Doom Eternal: The Ancient Gods Part 1

Fall Guys Season 2

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition

New Dragon Age

Star Wars Squadrons