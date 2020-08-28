Gamescom 2020: All the best trailers and demos

The holiday season will mark the beginning of a new generation of consoles, but there's still plenty in the 2020 pipeline for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.
Many of these games were shown off on day one of Gamescom, one of the biggest games conventions of the calendar year. We also got better glimpse at next-gen titles like Dragon Age 4 and Ratchet and Clank Rift Apart, which Insomniac confirmed would release within the PlayStation 5's "launch window." Day two brought demos for games like Assassins' Creed Valhalla and Lord of the Rings: Gollum via GamesRadar's Future of Games presentation.
The Germany-based event takes place from Aug. 27 - Aug. 30, which means we've still got a few days of reveals and demos to enjoy. Below are all the trailers and demos you need to see.
