Gamescom 2018: The biggest news and games so far

Shara Tibken/CNET

Gamescom tends to play second fiddle to E3, the mega gaming event that takes place each June in LA -- but it's still an enormous event. Held in Cologne, Germany, it's the biggest games conference in Europe. It's also the perfect place for game companys like Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo to drop trailers for the games it couldn't fit in to E3.

Better still, it's the perfect event for third-party developers and PC hardware makers to shine.Waiting for that new graphics card announcement or an update on your game franchise? Gamescom is what you want to pay attention to. Bethesda, Ubisoft, Activision, NVIDIA and tons of other companies slowly leak out news all week long.

And you don't have to fly to Germany to get all the announcements, either-- we'll be updating this post all week long with the biggest announcements and trailers from Gamescom 2018.

Battlefield 5

DICE dropped two trailers for Battlefiled V at Gamescom 2018: a general trailer that teases the Rotterdam and North African maps, as well as a sizzel reel of action, explosions and gameplay. It's a fun, exciting trailer that gives viewers a general feel for the game -- but if you're looking for specifics, DICE brought a little more to Microsoft's Xbox One live stream on Tuesday morning.

The "build your company" trailer was short, and didn't go into much detail -- but it did give us a hint of how important character progression is going to be in Battlefield 5. "Playing as a squad is key to your success in Battlefield 5," the video narrates, explaining that playing in squads is the best way to unlock new combat roles that are unique to each character class.

These new roles will give classes new unique abilities and upgrades, which DICE says will allow recon players to specialize in long range shooting and stealth, give assault players more versatile attack options, allow support to build battlements and structures to help defend the point and give medics more tools to keep their team alive.

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds 1.0 will launch on Xbox One on September 4

PC gamers have been experiencing PUBG's full 1.0 release since December. On Tuesday, Microsoft announced that the console version of the game is about to catch up. That's not too exciting on its own, as players who have been watching the PC release already know what content is coming -- which is probably why Microsoft and PUBG made a short ten minute documentary about the development of the game to show off, instead.

You won't learn much about the update in the video, but it's a fascinating look at PUBG Corp's internal offices, culture and cafeteria. And yes, the writing on the mess hall's wall does say "Winner Winner Chicken Dinner." Because of course it does.

Not good enough? Okay fine. Microsoft also announced an exclusive PUBG-themed Xbox One controller.

Details on Fallout 76's C.A.M.P. system (and a new cartoon)

If you've been hoping to see more Fallout 76 gameplay, you'll need to wait for the beta -- but Bethesda did release a new cartoon detailing some of the game's systems at Gamescom. The short video doesn't reveal that much new information, but does serve as a pretty fun overview of why camps matter in Fallout.

Life is Strange 2



You've played Life is Strange. You've played Captain Spirit. Get ready for the proper sequel -- Life is Strange 2. Square Enix brought the official reveal trailer to GamesCom 2018, and it's perfectly heavy and intense. If you want to see the story kick off, check out the game's YouTube channel: it just uploaded a video with almost 20 minutes of gameplay footage. The trailer also dropped the launch date: Episode 1 of 5 launches on September 27th, 2018.

Cyberpunk 2077

If you've been patiently waiting to see more of Cyberpunk 2077 in action... keep waiting. CD Projekt Red brought the highly anticipated title to Gamescom -- but only released a few new screenshots to the public. They're gorgeous as they are intriguing, but they don't tell us much more about the game than we already knew, which unfortunately, is still less then we'd like to know.

On the plus side, we did get a chance to try out a selection of Cyberpunk 2077-themed beer.

You can curse people with Cannonballs in Sea of Thieves: Forsaken Shores



Sea of Thieves’ EP Joe Neate talks skeleton ships, cursed cannonballs, and what’s new in Forsaken Shores: https://t.co/dKsn621QSr #XboxGC pic.twitter.com/6ukVoSuqPV — Xbox (@Xbox) August 21, 2018

Talk like a pirate day is coming on September 14th -- and with it, comes a new expansion for Sea of Thieves called Forsaken Shores. During Microsoft's Gamescom event, we learned a little more about the new area of the game, which new adventures, deadly volcanos and "cursed cannonballs."

Shenmue III has a release date, but it's over a year away

If you bought the original Shenmue on the Dreamcast, you've been waiting over two decades to see the end of the story. Now, you finally will -- but you'll have to wait another year. Deep Silver announced at Gamescom that the game would hit stores on August 27th, 2019. That's a little bit of a bummer for folks who have been waiting for Shenmue III since the original 2015 Kickstarter campaign, but on the other hand.. if you've waited this long, what's another year?

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan



Do you like horror movies? And video games? Then you'll probably love The Dark Pictures Anthology. That's the name for a new series of cinematic horror experiences from Supermassive games. The series seems to be the developer's spiritual follow-up to Until Dawn, and promises to deliver a challenging and engrossing horror experience where any character can die. The first game in the series, Man of Medan, focuses on a group of friends searching for a WWIII wreck out in the South Pacific.

Devil May Cry 5

Too scared to handle dramatic horror? How about over-the-top action horror? You got it. Gamescom saw the release of our first gameplay trailer of Devil May Cry 5 -- featuring giant bosses, over the top moves and plenty of destruction. The trailer is a lot of fun, but if you want a more realistic look at how the game plays in practice, pay our friends at GameSpot a visit: they have over twenty minutes of gameplay footage taken directly from the show.

Forza Horizons 4 Team Adventure Mode

Forza Horizon 4's upcoming open world "Team Adventure" mode was teased during Microsoft's Xbox Insider stream, showing off a zombie mode, a large map and a competitive multiplayer mode that promotes team play over solo dominance.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

From Software showed off a new trailer for Shadows Die Twice -- a new franchise set in 1500s Sengoku Japan. Don't worry, it'll probably be just as difficult as Dark Souls. We'll find out for sure when it launches on March 22nd, 2019.

NBA 2k19's star-studded story mode



Get ready for a walk through the uncanny valley -- because 2K Sports' next NBA game is filled with people you might recognize. NBA 2K19's new story mode follows a young basketball player as he works his way to the NBA from smaller leagues -- and along the way, he'll meet characters played by Aldis Hodge, Anthony Mackie and Haley Joe Osment. They all look like themselves but, well, they also all look a little weird.

New Xbox bundles



Microsoft pulled out all the stops with a two hour long Xbox event -- making a point to remind viewers that it had a bunch of new hardware bundles coming it soon -- including Xbox One X and S sets for Forza Horizon 4, Fallout 76, Battlefield V NBA 2K19 and Shadow of the Tomb Raider. You can find a round-up of all of those bundles right here.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080



GeForce RTX 2080Nvidia

If PC gaming is more your speed, hold on to your wallet: Nvidia revealed its next-generation desktop graphics card -- the GeForce RTX 2080. This new Turing-based GPU promises to deliver real-time ray-tracing technology to the average gamer, dramatically improving the look of shadows, lights and reflective surfaces in PC games. That's a huge step forward in graphic realism, but it doesn't come cheap: The GeForce RTX 2080 starts at $700 -- with a more powerful 2080Ti version available for $1,000. Need to save a little? There will be an RTX 2070 for $500 coming too, but not until later. Nvidia says the 2080 will launch on September 20th, followed by the 2070 in October.

You can keep your eye on all our Gamescom coverage by visiting our Gamescom hub, and keep your eye on our sister site Gamespot for more news from the show floor.