Games to break the boredom of quarantine: Up to half off on Jackbox games

Jackbox Games

Way back in 1995, one of the best CD-based games I got for my very first PC with a CD-ROM drive was You Don't Know Jack. A party game that I played endlessly with friends and family, it was funny and irreverent, yet charming at the same time. It all added up to an addictive experience. Fast forward 25 years, and YDKJ can still be enjoyed in the form of various Jackbox Party Packs. If you don't know Jack, you owe it to yourself to grab one or more Jackbox games, especially now that .

The timing couldn't be better, since there are only so many times you can plan the same old games with the family as you shelter at home. And thanks to some internet magic, you can play Jackbox games remotely as well, so can include friends who are sheltering at their own homes.

You pretty much can't go wrong with any Jackbox game, but here are some especially appealing deals to consider.

The second iteration of the Jackbox Party pack, this package includes five games and is played on your phone or tablet, so everyone can play along with whatever device they happen to have. You'll download the game on Steam for PC, Mac or Linux.

The Jackbox Party Pack 6 features five new games, including Trivia Murder Party 2, Role Models, Joke Boat, Dictionarium and Push the Button. All the games support as many as eight or ten players, so unless your family is The Waltons (that's a pretty dated reference to a 70's TV show), everyone in your house can play after installing the game on PC, Mac or Linux via Steam.

I can't say enough good things about this charming little game, in which everyone needs to draw pictures on their phones in response to game prompts. Install the game from Steam for PC, Mac or Linux, and up to eight people can play.

A great family game to play with the kids, Quiplash is a hilarious game in which everyone uses their phones to answer questions based on prompts like"A double rainbow doesn't have gold at the end of it. Instead, it has ______," and "A better name for France." The download code lets you install the game for PC, Mac or Linux.

Fibbage is "the lying, bluffing, fib-till-you-win" trivia party game. You'll get prompts like "The mayor of Rabbit Hash, Kentucky is a ______," and lie your way to victory, rooting out your opponents' lies in the process. Download the game on Steam for Windows, Mac or Liniux, and then each player uses their own phone or tablet to play.

Now playing: Watch this: Best PS4 games to play during quarantine