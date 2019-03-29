Look how Games of Thrones characters have grown up with the show

HBO

Winter is coming, but during the long wait for it on HBO's Game of Thrones, the people of Westeros have changed enormously. The young characters, including Arya, Bran and Sansa, have literally grown up on screen. Maisie Williams was just 13 when she first played Arya, and Isaac Hempstead Wright, who plays Bran, was even younger at 11.

Now Arya's a seasoned killer and Maisie Williams is 21. Bran lost the use of his legs but gained a special sight, and Isaac Hempstead Wright is now 19.

Even the grown-ups on the show have changed. Just look at the Lannister siblings. Tyrion gained a facial scar, Jaime lost a hand and Cersei went from long regal locks to a short, don't-mess-with-the-queen hairdo.

Here's a look back at some of the hit show's main characters in season 1, contrasted with how they look now.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO for its eighth and final season on April 14.