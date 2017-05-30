Gamer in the Dell: 3 new computers go for gaming

Enlarge Image Luke Lancaster/CNET

Dell's press conference opened with Senior Vice President Ray Wah running us through IDC results (no surprises -- it was all quite bullish for the fastest-growing consumer PC brand), and it ended with Wah getting swept in Street Fighter V by League of Legends world champion Mistake. That's what he gets for playing Dhalsim.

That makes sense when you consider what the PC maker was showing off in Taipei at Computex 2017. The Inspiron 27 7000 and Inspiron 24 5000 all-in-ones offered one-stop solutions. The larger Inspiron 27 is the first all-in-one to pack in an octa-core processor. It's also pulling double duty with an HDMI in to work as a screen for your consoles. We go hands-on with the Inspiron 27 and the Inspiron 24 here.

Wah (on the back of announcing a product placement tie-in with "Spider-Man: Homecoming" that may have ruined my complete blackout before I see it) invoked Peter Parker's motto: "With great power, comes great responsibility." He put the Dell spin on it, saying, "With great power, comes great opportunity."

Leaning heavily on a partnership with AMD and its new Ryzen architecture, Dell is seizing opportunity in gaming PCs. With an esports champion sharing the stage with Wah, it was clear the real focus was a swing toward gaming. You can see more about what we thought of Dell's Gaming Desktop here.

When questioned, Wah said that the new move wasn't going to encroach on the enthusiast end of the spectrum already filled by Dell's Alienware brand for the upper echelons of gaming PCs. This was a play that was meant to bring PC gaming to you affordably.

Check out more of CNET's coverage of Computex 2017.

CES 2017: Get the hottest news from the biggest tech show on the planet.