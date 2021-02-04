Game on with this pair of free games usually worth $40

If you're a gamer, or you just visit The Cheapskate occasionally, you probably know that gives away at least one free game every Thursday. Each week is a new treat, with past weeks dispensing such gems as GTA 5, Borderlands 2, Hitman and Watch Dogs 2. This week, Epic has queued up a pair of games, each usually selling for $20 -- For the King and Metro: Last Light Redux.

Epic For The King is a blend of strategy and turn-based combat with a solid mix of roguelike elements. Each game is unique thanks to the procedurally generated maps, quests and events. You can play single player, local or online co-op.

Epic Games It's the year 2034, and beneath the ruins of post-apocalyptic Moscow, in the tunnels of the Metro, the remnants of mankind are besieged by deadly threats from outside. And within. This shooter is a lightly remastered version of Last Light, which includes all the DLC packages released after the original Metro: Last Light game.

If you're new to Epic's weekly giveaway, here's how it works: If you don't already have one, sign up for your free Epic account. Then just claim your free games -- they're yours to keep forever. You don't even need to install them right away if you don't want to.

Read more: Best gaming laptops for 2021

This article is updated regularly with the current week's free games.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.