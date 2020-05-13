Game on with a HyperX Alloy Origins mechanical keyboard for $90

HyperX

I am not shy about recommending mechanical keyboards to anyone who will listen. It doesn't matter if you're a gamer or just do a lot of typing -- there's nothing like the feel of real mechanical switches under your fingers, and I've used one at home for at least the last 10 years. I hate having to switch to my laptop. While many mechanical keyboards rely on (the admittedly excellent) Cherry MX switches under each key, HyperX designs and produces its own custom switches, and the result is a superb keyboard. Right now, you can save $20 on a HyperX keyboard: Get the at GameStop. It's the cheapest price I could find online, even $10 less than Amazon.

HyperX has a great reputation for mechanical keyboards. While CNET hasn't reviewed this particular model, CNET's Luke Lancaster did go hands-on with the HyperX Alloy FPS, and complimented its quality and performance (and noted that it's a great value, clocking in much cheaper than some competing keyboards). The HyperX Alloy Origins seems similarly impressive. It's machined almost entirely out of aluminum for rigidity and has three adjustable angles. The USB-C keyboard cable is removable as well.

The Alloy Origins keyboard is built from HyperX's in-house manufactured linear switches, which behave similarly to Cherry MX Reds. The LEDs are exposed -- not embedded under the housing -- for especially bright key backlighting. The RGB lights are per-key programmable with the HyperX software.

What's your preferred keyboard? Let me know what you think of HyperX and other mechanical keyboards in the comments.

Now playing: Watch this: So long and good riddance, butterfly keyboard

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.