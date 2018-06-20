Sarah Tew/CNET

At this year's CES, Acer unveiled some "hearty updates" to the Nitro 5 laptop.

Today, I bring you a hearty discount: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy has the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop for $679.99 shipped (plus tax). Regular price: $800.

(For what it's worth, Ebates offers a 1-percent rebate on Best Buy purchases -- not a fortune, but last I checked, $6.79 was still $6.79.)

I can't say this is the sexiest laptop I've ever seen (the red keyboard backlight helps), but it definitely has the horsepower you need for high-end gaming. That starts with an 8th-gen Intel Core i5-8300H mobile processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB solid-state drive. Of particular importance, the Nitro 5 has an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics processor with 4GB of dedicated video memory. (Note that there's also an AMD Radeon version of the Nitro 5.)

That's enough for both gaming and VR, should you decide to run an Oculus Rift or HTC Vive. (Alas, it's just shy of the requirements for the Vive Pro.)

The Nitro 5 offers a 15.6-inch screen with a 1,920 x 1,080 native resolution. It doesn't have an optical drive, but does include a full-size HDMI port and four USB ports: one USB-C, one USB 3.0 and two USB 2.0.

CNET's review of the Nitro 5 is in progress and due by the end of the week. Until then, note that it scored a 4.5-star average rating from around 60 Best Buy buyers. The key takeaway: It's a killer deal for budget-minded gamers. And that was based on the $800 price tag; at $680, it's even more killer!

Ace Teah

Bonus deal: Pools, beaches, kayaks, canoes -- all fun, all potential hazards for your phone. That's why it's a no-brainer to pack waterproof pouches for all your summertime activities.

Like these: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Ace Teah's waterproof phone pouch 2-pack is $6.99 with promo code M2VR2U4Q. You get one blue and one green.

Two things I like about these: The lanyard that lets you wear them around your neck (or tie them to, say, your kayak) and the clear plastic that lets you interact with the phone -- and even take pictures -- while it's in the pouch.

Just take note that if you have a particularly large phone (like a "Plus"-size iPhone) and it's in a bulky case, it may not fit inside the pouch. Read the full product description for compatibility details.

