Game of Thrones writers pranked actors with fake scripts of their violent deaths

HBO

Game of Thrones may be over (though spinoffs are coming at us faster than Drogon came at King's Landing), but actress Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) confirmed some longstanding online rumors about the show on an episode of the YouTube series Hot Ones -- all while eating progressively hotter vegan chicken wings, of course.

GoT writers would in fact prank cast members by handing out fake scripts involving their deaths, sometimes letting the joke go on for weeks before coming clean, Williams told Hot Ones host Sean Evans in an episode released Thursday.

For example, the writers told Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy) that he was killed by Bran Stark in "a really anticlimactic way," Williams said. Allen texted Isaac Hempstead Wright, who plays Bran, telling him that he was cool with his demise scene. Naturally, Hempstead Wright had no idea what Allen was talking about, and the truth came out, she added.

And as if Jon Snow hadn't been through enough already, the writers "did another one on Kit Harrington where they said said that he got really aggressively mauled on the face and he was going to have a huge disfigurement on his beautiful, chiseled jaw," Williams said. "That one was quite funny, poor guy."

Williams is right-handed, but learned to do most of her sword work with her left hand to stay true to her character in the Game of Thrones novels, asking the fight choreographers to keep that consistent, she said.

"This was the most exciting thing that ever happened to me, so I'd read everything about Game of Thrones online, and everyone was like, 'That horse is supposed to be black, not white!" and getting really upset about the most trivial things, so I was like, 'Guess I'm going to have to do this left handed,'" she said.