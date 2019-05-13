Game of Thrones: The Last Watch documentary gets a sweet trailer

Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

Soon, Game of Thrones will be over. We'll have watched in awe as this great beast of a series finally wraps up Sunday. Once we've had a few days to recover, we'll get to step behind the curtain and see how the magic was made with HBO's Game of Thrones: The Last Watch documentary.

HBO released a trailer Monday for the two-hour film, which debuts on May 26.

There's a sense of sweetness in this glimpse at the cast and crew who have spent years together turning George R.R. Martin's books into a visual spectacle.

We get a peek at Kit Harington (Jon Snow) and other stars during the cast's emotional last table read. We see Emilia Clarke (Daenerys) hugging it out after her last shot.

The documentary promises to take us into the beating heart of the show, giving fans a much-needed chance to say goodbye.