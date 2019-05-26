Game of Thrones: The Last Watch and Kit Harington's initial reaction to the season 8 finale twist

Game of Thrones season 8 finished last week, marking the end of quite possibly the most popular and largest scale television show ever made. In case you've been living under a rock that swallows all sound and light, people were a little disappointed. Just a little.
This week there was no new episode, but there was The Last Watch -- a behind-the-scenes documentary that goes into detail on the massive production that was Season 8. It's hardly the complete rewrite some are asking for, but it has gone a ways to softening some of the harsher reactions.
I mean just look at this opening!
And this dog. God bless you behind-the-scenes dog.
The Last Watch focused almost exclusively on the work done by the production staff and it was magic for that, but there was an incredible sequence that featured the entire main cast doing a read through of the season and, in some cases, finding out the fate of their characters for the first time. It was amazing.
As you might expect, the whole cast marked out for Arya Stark killing the Night King.
People were genuinely emotional during death scenes, even just on the read through.
Perhaps the best moment of the entire documentary -- definitely the moment that most people online were invested in -- was the moment when Kit Harington realised he would be the one to kill Daenerys Targaryen.
Where is the cry emoji when you need it?
Oh wait, here it is: 😢.
Also we learned that Game of Thrones has a "Head of Snow". Dream job to be honest.
This might have been the coolest shot of the documentary.
But for the most part, The Last Watch was a documentary that absolutely humanised the people who worked extremely hard to make Game of Thrones what it was. Regardless of how the show ended, regardless of your thoughts on that it was a good reminder that actual human beings create things, even TV shows as big as Game of Thrones.
So that's that I guess. At least until the dozens of Game of Thrones spin offs that are no doubt headed our way.
