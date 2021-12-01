Game of Thrones studio tour opens in February to let you step inside Winterfell

Warner Bros.

Want to walk in the very halls where Game of Thrones was filmed? A new GoT-themed museum and studio tour will display props, costumes and other items from the days when the HBO hit was shot in that very spot.

The Game of Thrones Studio Tour is at Linen Mill Studios in Banbridge, Northern Ireland, about 30 minutes from Belfast. It opens Feb. 4.

Many of the fantasy show's starkly beautiful rural locations were filmed in Northern Ireland, including the Kings Road, the Iron Islands and Winterfell. The new museum is housed in the studios where interiors like the Great Hall at Winterfell and Daenerys Targaryen's Dragonstone throne were filmed.

Tickets are on sale now. Hopefully COVID disruption will be less of an issue by opening day, although the new omicron variant is causing travel and event restrictions.

