Game of Thrones stars Peter Dinklage and Jason Momoa reunite for vampire movie

HBO

There's plenty of evil afoot outside Westeros. Game of Thrones stars Peter Dinklage, who played Tyrion Lannister on the show, and Jason Momoa, who played Khal Drogo, never shared a scene on the HBO hit fantasy series, but the two are teaming up for a vampire movie, Deadline reported Thursday.

Dinklage will play famed vampire hunter Van Helsing, while Momoa plays a vampire who's promised never to kill again, and the two run a scam where Van Helsing makes money by pretending to defeat Momoa's character.

There's no date set for the film.