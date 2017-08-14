You could almost hear the collective gasp of awe from "Game of Thrones" fans when Brienne of Tarth met Arya Stark for a mostly friendly duel at Winterfell this season.

What could possibly make that scene any better? Adding Star Wars lightsabers, perhaps? YouTube user Omid G did just that, bringing sci-fi juggernaut Star Wars together with the fantasy world of "Game of Thrones." And it's fantastic.

The video, released over the weekend, pretty much proves that both Brienne and Arya would make excellent Jedi. The perfectly placed sound effects add to the ambiance of the sequence. It's also great to see Brienne's squire, Podrick, with a lightsaber of his own.

Gwendoline Christie, who plays Brienne, has already crossed over into the Star Wars realm with her role as Captain Phasma, a Stormtrooper commander, in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." It's nice to see her on the light side of the Force in this sword fight mashup.