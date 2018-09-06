Game of Thrones star reveals what Tyrion thinks of Jon + Dany

HBO

Talk about spying at the keyhole.

Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage revealed to Entertainment Weekly what his character, Tyrion Lannister, was thinking during a certain scene in the hit HBO show's 2017 finale. In the scene, Tyrion is listening outside a door while inside Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen (who's really Jon's aunt, yikes) are getting romantic.

"It's complicated..." Dinklage said. "Obviously, he has feelings for Daenerys. He loves her -- or thinks he does. She's awe-inspiring. He's questioning that because he doesn't have a good track record for falling in love. There's jealousy wrapped up in there. And he loves Jon Snow, too."

Tyrion realizes how similar he is to both Jon and Dany, all of whom are outsiders who've broken away from their family paths, Dinklage said. And though the character doesn't yet know Dany and Jon are related, he senses trouble.

"He's wondering how smart of a move (a romance would be), because passion and politics don't mix well," Dinklage said. "He knows the two of them getting together could be very dangerous."

The danger and the romance will continue when Game of Thrones returns with its final six episodes sometime in 2019.