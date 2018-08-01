Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams launches Daisie app to connect creatives

Daisie

Maisie Williams launched her Daisie app in the iOS App Store on Wednesday, to offer networking opportunities for people working in creative industries.

The app will focus on creating a community for those working in film, fashion, music, photography, art and literature to share content and connect.

Daisie

The actress, known for her role as Arya Stark in HBO's Game of Thrones, notes that her team hopes to expand the app to include other industries, territories and languages in time.

"Previous to daisie, success in the creative industries has been wholly dependent on luck and 'ins' to the industry," Williams said in a statement.

"Daisie introduces a new way into the creative world; through connections made organically and the natural development of your skills, propelling individuals to the next level. We're so excited to facilitate the future of creative collaboration."

She promoted the app -- which she co-founded with producer Dom Santry -- heavily on social media in the hours leading up to Wednesday's launch and highlighted how Daisie aims to different to existing platforms.

"By removing the incentive to market personal lives for popularity, our users will not be drowned out by the noise of snack-snaps and selfies alike," she tweeted.

"As a writer, you'll have the ability to connect with creatives across industries -- inspiring progression and collaboration."

Williams also said that the app will come to Android "in good time" and that a desktop version is coming next year.

Last month, the actress bid farewell to Game of Thrones in an Instagram post, with a cryptic "#lastwomanstanding" caption. The eighth and final season is set to debut sometime in 2019.

In the meantime, those looking for a hint of Westeros in real life should check out Gosford Castle in Northern Ireland, which stood in for Riverrun on HBO's Game of Thrones and up is for sale.