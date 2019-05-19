Game of Thrones' Grey Worm pops up in Pete Davidson's SNL rap

After eight heart-pounding seasons, Game of Thrones ends Sunday, and it seems everyone wants to get in on the farewell. On Saturday Night Live this week, Pete Davidson starts rapping as if the HBO fantasy hit was his favorite show.

The problem is, he supposedly has never seen the show, thinks it involves Muggles, and doesn't recognize Jacob Anderson, the actor who plays Grey Worm, when he suddenly shows up.

Caught up in his big lie, Davidson switches to rapping about a show he supposedly does love and unrolls a tribute to Netflix comedy Grace and Frankie. Stars Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda make an appearance. SNL musical guest DJ Khaled and host Paul Rudd get involved, and well, you have to see it to appreciate it.

The real Game of Thrones wraps up Sunday night on HBO.