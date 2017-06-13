Fire, blood, snot: Peek at 'Game of Thrones' special effects

A shower of fiery embers floats in the darkness behind Theon Greyjoy's head, adding a sparkle of drama. What you don't see is the special-effects person standing on a ladder off screen, waving a pattern of sparks. HBO posted a video interview with special-effects supervisor Sam Conway Tuesday that also gives a delightful glimpse into the behind-the-scenes action from "Game of Thrones."

The video is less than two minutes long, but it offers some fascinating tidbits, including actress Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen riding a mechanical stand-in for a dragon with a green screen in the background. Set workers toss snow onto rocks and put out a fire with an extinguisher.

Conway says he and his team handle gas, water, pyrotechnics, blood, smoke and snot.

While some of the show's special effects are created using computers, it's particularly interesting to see snippets of the hands-on effects involving snow and fire.

"Game of Thrones" returns for season 7 on July 16.