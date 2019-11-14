Enlarge Image Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

You can't watch this year's Christmas ad from UK retailers John Lewis and Waitrose without drawing some direct lines to HBO's final season of Game of Thrones. They both star a dragon and are set in an era past.

If you're one of over 1.7 million fans who signed a petition to remake season 8 of Game of Thrones, perhaps you will accept this ad as an alternate ending.

In keeping with the John Lewis tradition of heart-tugging holiday commercials, this one explores the world of a young girl and the pot-bellied, flame-breathing dragon she's befriended. The dragon (his name is Edgar) has some problems fitting into society thanks to his inability to control both his excitement and his fire.

This could have easily veered into The Bells territory, but since this is a feel-good ad meant to make you want to buy stuffed dragon toys and puddings, it goes for the happy ending we never got from Daenerys and Drogon.

"Following a petition from fans Game of Thrones releases the final episode fans actually wanted to see," joked Dan Vine on Twitter.

"The John Lewis advert has restored my faith in dragons after the terrible Game of Thrones ending," wrote Twitter user JJ Ogden.

The John Lewis advert has restored my faith in dragons after the terrible Game of Thrones ending #ExcitableEdgar — JJ Ogden (@James96AFC) November 14, 2019

If the holidays give you the humbugs and you just want to watch the world burn, then check out satirical site The Poke's mashup of the Christmas ad with Game of Thrones. Don't show this to impressionable young children.

Excitable Edgar goes a long way toward redeeming dragons in fiction after the traumas of Game of Thrones. He just needs to learn a little self-control.