Game of Thrones series finale breaks HBO viewer records

HBO

Whether you hated or loved the Game of Thrones series finale, one thing's for sure -- record numbers of you tuned in.

On Sunday night, 19.3 million viewers watched the final episode of Game of Thrones across HBO's various platforms (including HBO G0 and HBO Now), which exceeded the previous series high of 18.4 million viewers from last week, HBO said on Monday.

In addition, the finale episode of GoT was the most-watched single telecast on HBO ever, with 13.6 million viewers for the 9 p.m. airing.

The previous high (13.4 million) was held by The Sopranos season 4 premiere, which aired on Sept. 15, 2002.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones is averaging 44.2 million viewers per episode in gross audience, an increase of more than 10 million viewers compared with season 7.

It'll be interesting to see if the upcoming Game of Thrones documentary (which airs May 26 on HBO) also gets the same impressive amount of viewers.