Game of Thrones season one will stream for free on Roku for the holidays

HBO

The Roku Channel will stream season one of HBO's immensely popular fantasy series Game of Thrones during the second edition of its Stream-a-thon, which runs Dec. 26 to Jan. 1. You don't even need an HBO subscription to watch. So, if you weren't thrilled with the finale, you can go back to season one, episode one, when the Starks were happy for 20 minutes.

Roku's Stream-a-thon will also include select episodes from HBO's Chernobyl, Euphoria, Barry and more. Viewers can also check out titles from Cinemax, STARZ, Showtime, EPIX, Hallmark movies, select FitFusion workouts and other channels.

The Roku Channel is media streamer Roku's own streaming channel, which offers free, ad-supported TV, movies, sports and news to anyone with a Roku account -- even if you don't have a Roku device.

If you wind up watching Game of Thrones for the first time over the holidays, seven seasons will be available for your binging pleasure on HBO Now. A prequel was in the works with Naomi Watts a few months ago, but it was nixed before Thanksgiving. Don't worry though, there are always the books.