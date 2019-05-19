Game of Thrones season finale: Twitter reacts to *that* death

HBO

Did we see that coming. Kinda, but damn. Game of Thrones is in full flight and -- to this point -- it's all happening.

Spoilers incoming.

Yep. Dany just got it from Jon Snow in one of the grimmest murder-kisses in TV history.

She will always be my Queen then URGH. A knife in the guts.

That was bad enough, but the worst part -- 100% -- was Drogon's mourning period. Which involved a lot of fire and a complete melting of the Iron Throne.

Damn Drogon mourning has got me feeling some kinda way. Wish it didn't have to be this way #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/qq0PwXrjlc — Candice 📖 (@Rae_ann_K) May 20, 2019

You mean to tell me after all that, the iron throne is melted down and now no one can have it #GameOfThrones #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/1Kg8tYoFd0 — Jake (@jakejenkinsss) May 20, 2019

Nobody can sit on that throne if there’s no throne #GameofThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/itxSu5LxBu — 𝙛𝙚𝙧𝙣𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙖 (@killferqueen) May 20, 2019

Drogon is mourning. I am mourning. I'm a mess! Drogon said if my mother can't sit on it, no one can. F*ck all yall. #GameOfThronesFinale — EYSHA (@spunknsplendor) May 20, 2019

the most heartbreaking part of this scene is the way drogon nudges daenerys. he has lost both his brothers and now his mother. he deserves so much better. nobody speak to me ever again. #gameofthrones #GameOfThronesFinale #TheFinalEpisode pic.twitter.com/5ySfMvU2Hu — Harshal (@iHarshalWatts) May 20, 2019

We're almost done. And there could be worse to come, but that was definitely something.

Farewell Game of Thrones, it's been an amazing (confusing, anger-inducing) eight years.