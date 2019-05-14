Game of Thrones season 8 torches another viewer record with The Bells

Helen Sloan/HBO

Love it or hate it, the Game of Thrones endgame is sure raking in the eyeballs.

Sunday's penultimate episode The Bells attracted 18.4 million viewers who watched the carnage on HBO, HBO Go and HBO Now, HBO announced Tuesday.

This sets a new series record. The hefty number handily took down the 17.8 million viewers who tuned in for The Long Night, the episode dedicated to the Battle of Winterfell two weeks ago.

The initial viewership number is just a starting point, as each episode of the show attracts even more views over time. "Season 8 of Game of Thrones is averaging 43 million viewers per episode in gross audience, an increase of more than 10 million viewers when compared to season 7," HBO said.

Season 8 has been knocking down the show's own records like The Mountain takes out any normal human being. The season 7 finale racked up 16.9 million watchers.

It seems fans don't want to miss a single dramatic death as the blood-soaked show heads into its very last episode on May 19. Will the finale deliver a new viewer record? We'll find out soon.