Game of Thrones season 8 premiere leaked on DirecTV Now

No spoilers, but how did these fans get access to the Iron Throne?

Winter is coming -- ahead of time?

Fans have been waiting to watch the season 8 premiere of HBO's hit Game of Thrones since season 7 ended in August 2017. But it looks like some lucky DirecTV Now customers were gifted an early glimpse at the premiere.

The first episode of Game of Thrones final season was available to DirecTV Now customers four hours early, at 5 p.m. ET, Insider reported.

DirecTV did not immediately reply to a request for comment. HBO responded but did not have information on the possible leak.

Numerous fans shared screengrabs and wonderment on social media. 

"I think @directvnow screwed up," wrote one Twitter user. "But I get to watch @GameOfThrones 3 hours early."

No spoilers from us, but when asked how the episode was, one fan who saw it reported, "Solid." That fan went on to say, "Good episode. Sets up rest of season well."

For the rest of us, Game of Thrones will premiere at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

