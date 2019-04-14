Game of Thrones season 8 premiere leaked on DirecTV Now

HBO

Winter is coming -- ahead of time?

Fans have been waiting to watch the season 8 premiere of HBO's hit Game of Thrones since season 7 ended in August 2017. But it looks like some lucky DirecTV Now customers were gifted an early glimpse at the premiere.

The first episode of Game of Thrones final season was available to DirecTV Now customers four hours early, at 5 p.m. ET, Insider reported.

DirecTV did not immediately reply to a request for comment. HBO responded but did not have information on the possible leak.

Now playing: Watch this: Game of Thrones Season 8: All your questions answered...

Numerous fans shared screengrabs and wonderment on social media.

"I think @directvnow screwed up," wrote one Twitter user. "But I get to watch @GameOfThrones 3 hours early."

So this is season 8. I think @directvnow screwed up. But I get to watch @GameOfThrones 3 hours early. pic.twitter.com/j13hJL1its — Coach Carle (@Coach_Carle) April 14, 2019

No spoilers from us, but when asked how the episode was, one fan who saw it reported, "Solid." That fan went on to say, "Good episode. Sets up rest of season well."

For the rest of us, Game of Thrones will premiere at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

Mentioned Above DirecTV Now $40 CNET may get a commission from retail offers.