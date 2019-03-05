Game of Thrones season 8 new trailer sets up Battle of Winterfell

"I look forward to seeing this one," Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) says in a new trailer for HBO's Game of Thrones released Tuesday. She's speaking of the many faces of death, but she might as well be speaking of the final season of the blockbuster hit.

The trailer is a tease more than anything, showing the main characters (and their dragons) setting up for the giant Battle of Winterfell that viewers have already heard so much about. Flaming swords! Swooping dragons! Marching armies! We look forward to seeing it too.

Game of Thrones returns for its final season April 14.