'Game of Thrones' season 8 likely to drive HBO Now signups, data shows

Game of Thrones fans excited for the show's final season may come running to HBO Now, the channel's $15-a-month streaming service, but likely won't stick around once someone is ruling Westeros from the Iron Throne.

Game of Thrones returns for its eighth and final season this Sunday, April 14. Second Measure, a company that analyzes consumer behavior, said it expects subscribers will flock to HBO Now for the final season. But according to past data, viewers likely won't stick around after the series ends for good.

Second Measure looked at trends before and after previous seasons of the show to reach that conclusion.

"Roughly half of the subscriber growth from Game of Thrones season 6 vanished within three months of the finale. Our latest analysis, updated to include season 7 data, found a similar effect around the Game of Thrones premiere," Second Measure's report said.

HBO Now members in the US spiked by 91 percent during season 7 but steadily fell for six months after the show's finale.

Second Measure said "single-show spikes" in subscribers aren't common on other streaming platforms that create original content. The company noted that Netflix and CBS All Access, owned by CNET's parent company, didn't see significant spikes or losses before or after shows like Stranger Things or Star Trek: Discovery.