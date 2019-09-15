Game of Thrones season 8 has already won 10 Emmy awards

Enlarge Image Helen Sloan/HBO

Game of Thrones' final season is extremely polarizing. Case in point: Over a million people have signed an infamous petition to have it remade, yet it's snagged a record breaking amount of Emmy nods. If you're in the "season 8 is trash" camp, you may be distressed to hear that the season has already won 10 Emmy awards.

The main Emmy Awards take place Sept. 22, next Sunday. Before the event proper, though, comes the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony, which took place over the weekend at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. In what could be a sign of vindication for showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, Game of Thrones was the biggest winner of the weekend.

Thrones took home 10 Emmy awards. Here's all of them:

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama series



Outstanding Special Visual Effects

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes



Outstanding Makeup for a Single-Camera Series



Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Drama Series, Limited Series or Movie



Outstanding Main Title Design



Outstanding Music Composition for a Series



Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series



Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series



Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series



Now playing: Watch this: Game of Thrones season 8 finale: Our watch has ended

You'll note that all but one of these is for production value. Outside a particularly dark episode, which HBO's compression took some of the blame for, production quality was never really a sore point for disgruntled fans. Plus, if you saw The Last Watch you'll be across the insane man hours that went into the production side of Game of Thrones. So this all makes sense.

The second biggest winner of the Creative Arts Emmys was Chernobyl. It won 7 awards, including Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie and Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Supporting Role.

Game of Thrones got 32 nominations in total, making HBO the network with the most total nominations this year -- 137 in all. Game of Thrones scored a nomination for best drama series, and stars Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke were nominated for lead actor and actress in a drama series, respectively. Supporting actors and actresses including Peter Dinklage, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams were also nominated.

The winners of these categories, and many more, will be revealed next Sunday.