Game of Thrones season 8 finale: Our global reactions

Game of Thrones is finally over. The season 8 finale brought a fiery end to the on-screen adventures of Daenarys, Jon Snow, Tyrion and the rest of George RR Martin's creations, leaving fans with a lot of feelings.

As we gather around watercoolers and hashtags to discuss the HBO show's ending, here are some of the reactions and opinions being shared in CNET offices around the globe. Was the final episode perfect or underwhelming? Did the right person claim the throne(s)? Was it all about the subtext or the little details? Spoilers to follow...

A game of two halves

By the time we reached the end I was exhausted. The finale itself was an episode of two halves, with the first being remarkably shot and executed. Emilia Clarke -- just give her a thousand awards. Dany's final moments were impeccable. Then she gets stabbed, Drogon thinks the chair killed her (seriously?) and she leaves the show and… everything just goes downhill from there. Besides Edmure Tully showing up just to be told to sit down, the back half of this episode was really not satisfying. The wheel, which seemed destined to be broken, ended up just turning a little further, except with one less kingdom to rule over and a slightly different spiky chair. What was all this for? We could have had a succulent Westerosi democracy. Instead, we have Bran the Broken and a runaway dragon.

Hopefully someone takes care of that in the sequel.

-- Jackson Ryan, Sydney

Low-key finale

Well, that was a bit… underwhelming?

I went in expecting a finale with all the punch of the penultimate episode, and instead we got Jon Snow trotting around the Night's Watch again and Bran heading up what was possibly the most low-key cabinet meeting in political history. Although as an editor, mention of a Master of Grammar position almost made the entire snoozer of a session worthwhile.

There were some exciting moments, of course. The makeout session between Dany and Jon that ended even more awkwardly than the last one. Drogon burning down the Iron Throne that represented so much chaos and bloodshed. But all in all, it felt more muted and less emotionally affecting than I had hoped.

Standouts, on the other hand, included Sansa finally getting the crown she deserved -- yassss queen! Seeing Tormund again (call me Tormund?). Ghost getting the nuzzle he should have gotten last week (such a good boy). Brienne making sure Jaime's legacy lived on. And good ol' Tyrion surviving to be a bureaucrat bargaining for brothels and boats.

-- Leslie Katz, San Francisco

The perfect ending

I had such little hope for the final episode after the collapse of the show last week. I was absolutely ready to be disappointed. But the showrunners pulled it off. I feel satisfied. They managed to layer graceful closure upon graceful closure: Tyrion throwing the pin of the hand down the stairs. Jon working through all his complicated feelings and loyalties. Jon confronting Dany and being the one to end her life. Drogon annihilating the Iron Throne and then flying off with Dany's body. The rulers of Westeros choosing Bran as king (though I really never saw that coming). Sansa declaring the North's independence and becoming queen. Brienne finishing Jaime's story. Sam becoming Grand Maester. Arya heading West on who-knows-what adventure. And Jon finally playing with Ghost -- hooray!

I also appreciated all the moments of humor, such as Sam suggesting democracy and Bronn proposing the rebuilding of the brothels. I am trying to come up with something I hated, and I just can't. It was the perfect ending for me. I can't wait to watch it again.

-- Natalie Weinstein, San Francisco

As good as we could've hoped for

A Song of Ice and Fire ended with the former (Jon Snow) giving the latter (Dany the dragon queen) exactly what she deserved -- especially after Jaime disappointed us all by failing to do so with his queen.

The first half of the episode was beautifully tense, with the shell-shocked Arya, Jon and Tyrion reflecting how we all felt after last week's horrifying kill-fest. I loved the image of Drogon's wings spreading behind Dany's back, reflecting her demonic nature for a split second -- and looking super cool.

Part two wasn't quite as successful. Wrapping up everyone's plotlines following a few accelerated and mildly disappointing seasons was a tall order and it all felt a bit tired by the end. There was a sense that everyone ended up where they were supposed to be (hi Ghost!), which was satisfying. And that new Dornish prince better build statues honoring Oberyn.

It'll be fascinating to rewatch the whole series and trace Bran's journey to the throne, where he'll undoubtedly spend much of his time warging into Drogon and exploring Old Valyria.

-- Sean Keane, London

The senseless circle

It should have been a statement greater than any character arc. War and politics are an empty never-ending circle.

Maybe I'm still feeling after-effects of last week's episode. Even though this episode had moments striving for emotion -- and sometimes they got me -- I couldn't help feeling the show's lasting message is that the wheel keeps turning, no matter what. What if everyone died? What if history forgot everyone's names, all the characters we followed for years? Would it be senseless?

A new regime's attempts to make things right, rule wisely, and chart bold courses for worlds unknown felt too optimistic for a show filled with chaos. How long would this group last until someone else emerged?

For the characters left, it seemed like they all got the end that perfectly fit. The poetry worked. But that isn't Game of Thrones' usual reality. Plans change. Arcs abruptly end. Courses shift. I didn't want tidy. I wanted a larger-scale sense of history's infinite loops.

-- Scott Stein, San Francisco

The little things

My only real beef this whole season was Daenerys' fire-flinging character swerve. I don't mind that they went there, I just didn't feel like it was properly set up or earned. I'm even good with Jaime's now-confirmed ending. He was always a bad dude, he just experimented with good guyness for a while before re-embracing his bad dudeness. I wasn't surprised, just disappointed in him.

What's done is done and now I'm cool with the finale. King Bran. Queen Sansa. Adventurer "Please Make a Spin-off Show" Arya. Jon Snow as Mance Rayder Jr. riding off with Tormund into the best buddy flick ever.

I've been telling friends and family for a long time I thought there might be no Iron Throne left by the end of the series. I was right about that as far as the physical form of the chair went. Now know-it-all Bran can steer the kingdom when he's not off warging into rogue dragons. Good thing he has Tyrion to keep him grounded.

After eight seasons of stress, drama and blood, I was ready to embrace the embers of hope scattered across the finale. But the little things are what made be happiest of all: direwolf scritches, Ser Podrick, Stark sails and my hero Brienne looking smashing in her Kingsguard armor. You go, girl.

-- Amanda Kooser, Albuquerque

Farewell Tyrion

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister was one of the reasons I got into Game of Thrones years ago. He has the best story arc out of all the characters in the show. Dinklage's performance in the finale was moving, powerful and satisfying -- something I wish I could say about season 8 as a whole.

Also, Samwell Tarley only invented democracy on the spot, that's all.

-- Patrick Holland, San Francisco

Reading the subtext

It seemed to be leading up to being about bending the knee to AI in a global one-world government (a surveillance state formed after an ends-justify-the-means genocidal tyranny) and the hope that once nationalisms are ended we can set off to explore the unknown as an "interplanetary species."

Evidence for this interpretation: The new king is Bran, who knew what was going to happen the whole time and therefore must have intended his takeover of the throne, which evokes AI outsmarting us all because the Borg knows all. The Mountain's Terminator-esque Frankenstein is a stand-in for inevitable transhumanism. And finally our heroes set off to explore unknown worlds beyond the walls and seas of Westeros... just like space-exploring Elon Musk would have us do.

I don't think any of this was intended by George RR Martin necessarily, but the subtext is absolutely there if you look for it.

-- Sarah Tew, New York

Wait, this guy?

Before the finale: wow, I hope we get reasoning and info and a great ruler and a look into the future, not just indiscriminate death.

After the finale: wow, we're really all just gonna get behind the guy no-one listened to and everyone thought was cray. OK.

Cool cool cool. (It's not cool, to be clear.)

-- Caitlin Petrakovitz, San Francisco