Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5 trailer teases next big battle

Helen Sloan/HBO

How can there be only two episodes remaining in the Game of Thrones saga?

But there's no time to stop, lift a glass of Arbor Gold, and reflect. HBO aired a trailer for episode 5 after the conclusion of episode 4 Sunday night, and things are only getting more tense.

The teaser didn't offer any spoilers, but Cersei looked smug, Tyrion looked nervous, and Euron was checking those skies for a certain flying blowtorch. And hey, Jon Snow, good thing you took the Pony Express instead of riding your dragon after all.

Game of Thrones' second-to-the-last episode airs May 12 on HBO.

Originally published May 5.