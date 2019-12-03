HBO

Whether you're flying out the door or not to pick up the Game of Thrones season 8 DVD and Blu-ray that arrived in stores on Tuesday, there's one notable takeaway from the bonus features. The deleted scenes don't disappoint insomuch as they feature a lot of Dany, amid a few scenes that were understandably cast aside.

While you can still watch it, catch the below video that supercuts together the deleted scenes.

Dany and Missandei: The best is Dany and Missandei in the celebrations after the battle with the Army of the Dead. As everyone chugs a drink and enjoys Tormund entertainment, Dany not-so-subtly encourages Grey Worm to take a well-earned rest. When he's left the hall, Missandei develops a mysterious illness, another not-so-subtle hint that she wants to follow suit. After a little teasing, Dany excuses Missandei. It's a nice touch to show the friendship between them, despite their vastly different levels of power.

That's not all for Dany fans: There's also a scene before the battle, where Dany encounters the undying loyalty of her Unsullied soldiers. More of note include the scene where Sansa and Tyrion kill a few wights, and the scene that shows Alys Karstark venturing off into the woods to die at the hands of more wights.

Along with the deleted scenes, the DVD also gets you: The Last Watch documentary, a 30-min behind-the-scenes featurette of the Battle of Winterfell, an in-depth look at final episode The Iron Throne with cast interviews, 10 audio commentaries with David Benioff, D.B. Weiss and some of the cast, five deleted and extended scenes, and some animated pieces giving the history and background of season 8 locations and storylines.

If you fancy winning the Complete Collection of all seasons of Game of Thrones on limited-edition Blu-ray, we have a competition running for those in the US, Puerto Rico and Canada. The set comes with a Game of Thrones cast reunion show hosted by Conan O'Brien, which has been getting a good response so far.