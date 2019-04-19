Game of Thrones season 8: All the Westeros drama, in pictures

HBO

Warning: Spoilers for Game of Thrones ahead.

Dragons and drama and death, oh my. Game of Thrones is underway once more. You might have heard of it.

The HBO fantasy hit began airing its final season on April 14, and the first episode featured reunions, revelations, dragons and at least one gasp-worthy scene. But no elephants -- sorry, Cersei.

Fans waited for more than a year to get back to Westeros and begin the fight against the Army of the Dead. Now that the show's back, there are no big breaks between episodes, but fans do have to wait a week between shows.

Here are all the photos HBO released from the first episode. We'll update this slideshow each week with new images. One of these faces has to end up ruling the realm, right?