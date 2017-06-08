'Game of Thrones' season 7 finale will be pretty damn long

HBO

The upcoming seventh season of HBO's "Game of Thrones" will apparently break stuntmen-burning records. But that's not all -- it'll feature longer episodes than any previous season.

HBO has updated its website with the run times of each episode of season 7, as spotted by Watchers on the Wall. The seventh episode, the season finale, will be no less than 81 minutes.

The penultimate episode is no slouch either, running 71 minutes -- around 16 minutes longer than your average "Game of Thrones" episode. The first five episodes mostly run a touch longer than average (55 minutes), at 59, 59, 63 and 50 and 59 minutes respectively.

The episode lengths may allay concerns longtime fans have had over the shorter season length -- the seventh season is three episodes shorter than the previous six seasons. Next year's season, scheduled to be the final chapter of HBO's "Game of Thrones", will only have six episodes.

The seventh season of "Game of Thrones" debuts on July 16. Get keen.