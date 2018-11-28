Game of Thrones reunion special officially confirmed by HBO

HBO

Those nine noble families of Westeros are getting back together. HBO confirmed Wednesday that a Game of Thrones reunion special was filmed earlier this year in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and fans will get a chance to see it -- but not on the network.

As first reported by Entertainment Weekly, cast members, including long-gone Sean Bean, who played Ned Stark, came to Belfast to film the special, which was hosted by Conan O'Brien.

But HBO won't be showing this on the air after the final season ends in 2019. (What, did you think this was The Bachelor: After the Final Rose?)

Instead, EW reports the reunion will only be on a gigantic home video box set of all eight seasons. HBO confirmed the special, but didn't immediately confirm whether the reunion would be available in any other medium.

Sean Bean, whose short-lived Ned Stark was a fan favorite, is the only confirmed former cast member who returned for the reunion. But it seems possible Jason Momoa, who played Khal Drogo, might have snuck away from Aquaman's Atlantis to reunite with Daenerys. He's certainly shared photos on Instagram of himself in Northern Ireland.

What about Catelyn Stark (actress Michelle Fairley), the one character author George R.R. Martin would bring back to the show if he could? Seeing the Stark mom back with her brood would be heartening considering all they've been through.

Details are sparse, but it's a little something to look forward to after the final season. Game of Thrones will return in April.