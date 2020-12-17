HBO Max

After a cascade of stunning movie and TV announcements, it looks like we all have no choice but to sign up to HBO Max. In a new sizzle reel teasing what's coming to the streamer next year, we learned that Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon will be hitting HBO and HBO Max in 2022.

The series, based on George R.R. Martin's two-volume history charting the rise of the dragon-friendly Targaryen family, already had an expected 2022 release date, but this is more official confirmation.

Set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon stars Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Emma D'Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower. You can read a little more about their characters at HBO's official House of the Dragon update page.

WarnerMedia, which owns HBO, dropped a first look at the 10-episode first season via WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar's blog post announcing the remarkable decision to debut Warner Bros.' entire 2021 slate of films on HBO Max the same day as their cinema releases. Wonder Woman 1984 is the first of those, arriving Christmas Day.