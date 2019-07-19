Game of Thrones panel addresses fan backlash at San Diego Comic-Con

Erin Carson/CNET

When Game of Thrones ended its eighth season in May, not everyone was pleased with how things turned out. In fact, internet unrest even manifested itself in a petition to redo the entire final season.

At San Diego Comic-Con, members of the cast talked about the backlash during a panel in Hall H.

"It's going to piss you off no matter what because it's the end," said Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who played Jaime Lannister. He also noted that over the course of the how, there were plenty of events that made fans swear off the show, from Ned Stark's fate to the Red Wedding.

Along those lines, Conleth Hill, who played Varys, said he didn't think the backlash was as drastic as what it seemed.

The panel comes just a few days after the show garnered 32 Emmy nominations, including nods for best drama series, best lead actor, lead actress, supporting actor and supporting actress.

Overall, Coster-Waldau said however fans felt was fine.

"Just don't call people names," he said.