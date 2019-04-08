Game of Thrones merchandise: The coolest gifts for Westeros watchers

Game of Thrones is about to wrap up with its eighth and final season, beginning April 14 on HBO. And over eight years, there have been plenty of products released trying to cash in on the craze for direwolves and dragon memorabilia. Here are some of the products we've spotted online that seem most deserving of a place on the Iron Throne. This post originally published on March 25, and we're updating it as we come across more cool stuff.
Hodor the hero T-shirt: $14.95Amazon
Oh, sweet Hodor, we hardly knew ye. This shirt's here to remind us that not everyone on Game of Thrones was only out for themselves.
Shield light set: $20Amazon
Wrap them around your Christmas tree or dangle them from your fireplace mantel year-round. This strand of lights, featuring direwolves, lions and other signs of the great houses, will light up your next watch party.
Dragon Egg candles: $27HBO
Khaleesi could walk into fire with these beautiful eggs and come out unburned. It might be best to just light them on your mantel and enjoy the look.
Personalized House doormat: $25Etsy
Instead of House Stark or House Tyrell, personalize this welcome mat with your own last name, and keep all the White Walkers out. (Or get this "Bend the Knee" doormat, which Cersei would probably prefer.)
Hand of the King/Queen bottle openers: $14HBO
What's that Tyrion famously said about himself? "I drink and I know things." These Hand of the King (or Queen) bottle openers will help you with the first part. They come in a two-pack, so you can give one to your Sun and Stars, or to the Moon of your Life.
Hodor doorstop: $20Amazon
Within minutes of Hodor's famous scene, which explains his name and delivers his fate, multiple outlets were selling doorstops of Bran's devoted friend. This one's a simple version, but if you prefer a more elaborate design, your wish is Hodor's command.
Urban Decay Game of Thrones Vault makeup kit: $195Sephora/Urban Decay
If you've ever wanted to look more like Cersei (or a White Walker), check out this limited-edition collection of makeup in palettes that evoke House Stark, House Targaryen, House Lannister and those spooky ice creatures who dwell north of The Wall. You get eyeshadows, eye pencils, blush, highlighter and lipstick. The kit even comes with Jon Snow's Longclaw Large Eyeshadow Brush, which may or may not double as a weapon.
Autographed copy of Fire & Blood: $45James Martin/CNET
It's not The Winds of Winter, but Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin spends hundreds of pages detailing the history of the Targaryens in Fire & Blood -- and this is only the first volume. Pick up an autographed hardcover copy from Martin's New Mexico theater, the Jean Cocteau Cinema.
Stark/Targaryen 2020 shirt: $25Amazon
If you thought American politics were nasty, hold the door, because in Westeros, torture and murder are a normal part of the path to the throne. But maybe a presidential/veep duo of Jon Snow (aka Stark) and Daenerys Targaryen could get the job done in 2020. Or maybe you just want to Make Westeros Great Again.
Game of Thrones Monopoly: $29.99Target
With this Game of Thrones Monopoly board game, it's OK to be as cutthroat as you want, just like Cersei. Choose your own favorite house as your playing piece, and stack the Chance cards in a replica of the Iron Throne that actually plays the show's theme song.
Targaryan wallet: $19.99Think Geek
We all don't have our own Master of Coin, so we need to keep our gold dragons somewhere. This dragon-scale-patterned wallet even bears House Targaryen's sigil. Steal from it, and get burned.
Collectible pins: $12.95HBO
Wear your support on your sleeve, or at least your lapel, with these collectible pins showing everything from the three-eyed raven to Daenerys' dragon eggs.
Weirdwood tree goblet: $59.95HBO
Raise a glass to The Old Gods with this creepy but cool goblet showing one of the famed Weirwood trees that play a role in Bran's visions.
